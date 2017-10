COPENHAGEN, April 11 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredient maker Chr. Hansen sees the price of carmine, a key ingredient in food colouring, close to stabilising after prices fell more than expected in the first half, its Chief Financial Office said.

Chr. Hansen has cut carmine prices so far this year to stabilise sales volumes, although this came at the expense of margins, Klaus Pedersen told Reuters on Thursday. (Reporting by Teis Jensen)