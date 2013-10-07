FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Chr. Hansen and FMC in plant protection alliance
#Market News
October 7, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Chr. Hansen and FMC in plant protection alliance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen said on Monday:

* Enters biological plant protection market through an exclusive global strategic alliance with American chemical company FMC Corporation

* The new strategic alliance creates a “powerful foundation” to compete in the multi-billion dollar biological crop protection market.

* The two companies will develop new products, knowledge and biological expertise.

* Financial details were not disclosed. Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
