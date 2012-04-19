FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chr Hansen cuts FY organic growth outlook after H1
April 19, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Chr Hansen cuts FY organic growth outlook after H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 19 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen on Thursday slightly lowered its organic growth outlook for the full year 2011/12 after the price of raw material carmine fell more than expected.

The group said it now saw organic growth of 5-7 percent when including the effect from change in carmine prices, but slightly raised its organic growth outlook when excluding the effect.

The group, which makes ingredients such as cultures, enzymes and colors for the food, health and animal feed industries, said it still saw a full-year EBIT margin of above 26 percent.

It also said it would initiate a share buy-back program of up to 80 million euros.

Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom

