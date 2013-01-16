FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chr Hansen keeps outlook as Q1 EBIT tops forecasts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2013 / 7:11 AM / 5 years ago

Chr Hansen keeps outlook as Q1 EBIT tops forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen on Wednesday retained its 2012/13 forecast for organic revenue growth excluding the effect from changes in carmine raw material prices after first-quarter operating profit topped forecasts.

The group, which makes cultures, enzymes and colours for the food, health and animal feed industries, posted a near 16 percent rise in first-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 47.6 million euros, compared with a mean forecast for 46.4 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It kept its 2012/13 organic growth outlook at 8 to 10 percent, excluding the effect on sales prices from changes in prices for natural colour carmine. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

