Chr. Hansen sees weaker organic growth after Q4 meets fcast
October 31, 2012

Chr. Hansen sees weaker organic growth after Q4 meets fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen on Wednesday forecast weaker organic revenue growth excluding the effect from changes in carmine raw material prices for the 2012/13 financial year after fourth-quarter operating profit met forecasts.

The group, which makes cultures, enzymes and colours for the food, health and animal feed industries, posted a near 10 percent rise in fourth-quarter earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 50.3 million euros, compared with a mean forecast for 49.5 million in a Reuters poll of analysts.

It set its full-year organic growth outlook at 8 to 10 percent following an 11 percent incease in its 2011/12 financial year, excluding the effect on sales prices from changes in prices for natural colour carmine. (Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom)

