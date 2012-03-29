FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Chr Hansen main owner completes sale to Novo fund
#Basic Materials
March 29, 2012 / 10:26 AM / in 6 years

RPT-Chr Hansen main owner completes sale to Novo fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats to additional subscribers with no change to text)

COPENHAGEN, March 29 (Reuters) - The biggest shareholder in Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen has sold a 25.7 percent stake to Novo A/S, cutting its holdings to 0.09 percent in line with a January announcement, Chr. Hansen said on Thursday.

Financiere Star 1 S.A., a fund controlled by private equity investment firm PAI Partners, sold about 35.42 million shares in Chr. Hansen Holding A/S to Novo A/S, Chr. Hansen said.

The companies had announced the deal on Jan. 11. .

Novo A/S is a foundation-owned company and the main shareholder in Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk A/S and industrial enzymes maker Novozymes A/S.

Novo A/S said in January it aimed to be a long-term minority shareholder in Chr. Hansen and had no intention to take control of the company. (Reporting by John Acher, editing by Kristian Balsgaard Mortensen)

