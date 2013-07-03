FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chr. Hansen posts modest profit rise, lowers year view
July 3, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Chr. Hansen posts modest profit rise, lowers year view

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, July 3 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredient maker Chr. Hansen reported a small rise in third quarter operating profit, aided by sales growth in all of its three business units, and slightly lowered year guidance following a fall in the price of colour carmine.

Chr. Hansen, which makes products like enzymes and natural food colouring, said third quarter operating profit increased 2 percent to 52.8 million euros ($68.82 million) from a year earlier.

For the full-year, the company now expects organic revenue growth of 6-7 percent from 7-9 percent previously and an operating margin of around 27 percent.

$1 = 0.7672 euros Reporting by Copenhagen Newsroom; editing by James Jukwey

