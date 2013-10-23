FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chr Hansen Q4 EBIT rises more than expected, sees steady margin
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
Cyber Risk
Ransomware the top threat in an 'epidemic': Europol
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 23, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Chr Hansen Q4 EBIT rises more than expected, sees steady margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen posted a bigger-than-expected rise in fourth quarter operating profit, aided by sales growth in all of its three business units, and said it expected a steady profit margin in the year ahead.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) rose to 59.5 million euros ($82 mln) in the three months to end-August from 50.3 million euros a year earlier, to come in just above a forecast for 58.7 million euros in a Reuters poll.

For the 2013/14 financial year, Chr. Hansen expects revenue to grow by 7-9 percent organically and an EBIT margin above 26 percent, from 26.1 percent in 2012/13.

It proposed an ordinary dividend of 0.42 euros per share and an extraordinary dividend of the same amount. ($1 = 0.7260 euros) (Reporting by Teis Jensen, Editing by Patrick Lannin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.