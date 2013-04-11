Chr. Hansen H1 profit dips on impairment

COPENHAGEN, April 11 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredient maker Chr. Hansen reported a small drop in first half operating profit as it took an impairment charge, and confirmed its full-year guidance for solid growth.

Chr. Hansen, which makes products like enzymes and natural food colouring, said first half operating profit slipped to 3 percent to 80 million euros from a year earlier as it took an 8 million euro non-cash charge over a failed probiotics study.

For the full-year, the firm continues to expect organic growth of 7-9 percent and an operating margin above last year’s 26.5 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)