FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chr. Hansen H1 profit dips on impairment
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 11, 2013 / 6:06 AM / 4 years ago

Chr. Hansen H1 profit dips on impairment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, April 11 (Reuters) - Danish food ingredient maker Chr. Hansen reported a small drop in first half operating profit as it took an impairment charge, and confirmed its full-year guidance for solid growth.

Chr. Hansen, which makes products like enzymes and natural food colouring, said first half operating profit slipped to 3 percent to 80 million euros from a year earlier as it took an 8 million euro non-cash charge over a failed probiotics study.

For the full-year, the firm continues to expect organic growth of 7-9 percent and an operating margin above last year’s 26.5 percent. (Reporting by Balazs Koranyi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.