Chr Hansen Q1 EBIT fell, keeps full-year view

COPENHAGEN, Jan 15 (Reuters) - Chr. Hansen’s operating profit for the first quarter came in weaker than the analysts expected, but the Danish food ingredients maker kept its outlook for the full-year unchanged.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before special items fell to 43.2 million euros ($59.1 million) in the three months ended November from 47.6 million the same time the year before and below a forecast for 48.2 million in a Reuters poll .

The group kept its full-year forecast for organic revenue growth of between 7 and 9 percent, and an EBIT margin before special items above 26 percent.

The company has decided to initiate a share buy-back programme of up to 80 million euros.