10 months ago
Chr. Hansen Q4 operating profit meets forecast, sees higher FY margin
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 26, 2016 / 6:15 AM / 10 months ago

Chr. Hansen Q4 operating profit meets forecast, sees higher FY margin

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Danish ingredient maker Chr. Hansen said on Wednesday fourth-quarter operating profit (EBIT) before special items rose to 79 million euros, up from 72.7 million a year ago and in line with forecasts in a Reuters poll.

For the coming financial year it forecast organic revenue growth in the range of 8 to 10 percent and an EBIT margin slightly above the 28.2 percent achieved in 2015/16.

The company, whose main operating unit makes enzymes and bacteria for the dairy, wine and meat production industries, proposed a full-year dividend of 70 cents, a payout of 50 percent of profits. (Reporting by John Stonestreet; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
