FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Chr Hansen Holding keeps 2012/13 outlook
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 16, 2013 / 7:06 AM / 5 years ago

BRIEF-Chr Hansen Holding keeps 2012/13 outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 16 (Reuters) - Chr Hansen Holding A/S : * Says the outlook for 2012/13 remains unchanged compared to the announcement

of 31 October 2012 * Says organic revenue growth, excluding effect on sales prices from change in

raw material prices for carmine, is expected to be in the range of 8-10% * Says organic revenue growth, including the effect from change in raw material

prices for carmine, is expected to be in the range of 7-9% * Says EBIT margin before special items and impairments is expected to be above

last year * Says free cash flow before acquisitions and divestments is expected to be at

the same level as in 2011/12 (Reporting by Copenhagen newsroom, tel: +45 3396 9649, e-mail: copenhagen.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.