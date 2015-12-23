FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian radio jockey punished for playing 'Last Christmas' 24 times
December 23, 2015

Austrian radio jockey punished for playing 'Last Christmas' 24 times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VIENNA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - An Austrian radio station has punished one of its moderators after he locked himself in the studio only to play the song ‘Last Christmas’, a cult hit from the 1980s by British band Wham!, 24 times in a row.

Only once the moderator’s daughter called the studio to beg her father to stop because the song made everyone “mad” did he finish his one-song marathon, according to a video on Youtube.

Timm Bodner, programming Chief of the station Antenne Kaernten in Austria’s province of Carinthia, told Reuters on Wednesday the 27-year-old disc jockey barricaded the studio last Friday with a wooden stick to play the prank on his listeners.

“In general, it was funny but there must be consequences,” Bodner told Reuters in a telephone conversation. “As a consequence he will have to work tomorrow on Christmas and on New Year’s eve.”

Reporting By Shadia Nasralla

