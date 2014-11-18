BRIEF-ChronTech Pharma proposes sale of biotech operations and change of business to real estate

Nov 18 (Reuters) - ChronTech Pharma AB

* Says proposes a new share issue of a maximum of 800 million shares at a price of - after reduction of the quota value - 0.01 Swedish crowns per share

* Says issue is directed to the company’s main shareholder, Margareta Smith

* Says the company has a debt of about 8 million crowns to Margareta Smith

* Proposes change of business to real estate

* Proposes transfer of wholly-owned subsidiary Tripep AB to AB Kulissen, a company owned by family Smith, for a purchase price of 4 million crowns

* Says Tripep AB has acquired Chrontech Pharma's entire biotechnology business