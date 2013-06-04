FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equity firm ChrysCapital invests $44 mln in India's CavinKare
June 4, 2013 / 4:26 AM / in 4 years

Private equity firm ChrysCapital invests $44 mln in India's CavinKare

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm ChrysCapital has invested about $44.01 million in Indian consumer products maker CavinKare, the companies said in a statement late on Monday.

The investment will be used to strengthen and expand the brand portfolio of the south India-based consumer products company, CavinKare said, without disclosing further terms of the transaction.

JM Financial Ltd was the sole adviser to the transaction, it added.

$1 = 56.8000 Indian rupees Reporting by Indulal PM; Editing by Supriya Kurane

