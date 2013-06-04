Private equity firm ChrysCapital invests $44 mln in India's CavinKare

MUMBAI, June 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm ChrysCapital has invested about $44.01 million in Indian consumer products maker CavinKare, the companies said in a statement late on Monday.

The investment will be used to strengthen and expand the brand portfolio of the south India-based consumer products company, CavinKare said, without disclosing further terms of the transaction.

JM Financial Ltd was the sole adviser to the transaction, it added.