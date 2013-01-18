FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Alfa Romeo brand to re-enter U.S. market in late 2013-CEO
January 18, 2013 / 3:26 PM / 5 years ago

Alfa Romeo brand to re-enter U.S. market in late 2013-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Jan 18 (Reuters) - The Alfa Romeo brand will re-enter the U.S. market late this year with its 4C sports car, the chief executive of both Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC said on Friday.

Increasing Alfa’s sales is a cornerstone of Sergio Marchionne’s plan to cut losses at Fiat in Europe by 2015.

“For sure it’s coming back this year with the 4C. With the Alfa Romeo 4C,” CEO Marchionne said after a speech to a Detroit businesswomen’s group. “We are finalizing the car now, so it should be here this year.”

Marchionne added that Chrysler was close to signing with a preferred auto lender, although he declined to name the bank.

