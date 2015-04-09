Chrysler lawyers passing the buck on unclaimed asbestos cash

(Reuters) - Doling out settlement money sounds straightforward, but a dispute involving Chrysler shows just how hard it can be after a natural disaster, a massive bankruptcy, and delays by busy lawyers who’d rather pass the buck.

Mississippi law firm Carroll Bufkin is objecting to an effort by Chrysler’s bankruptcy estate to make Carroll responsible for communicating with plaintiffs thought to be displaced after Hurricane Katrina, as sides try to close a nine-year-old asbestos settlement.

