FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler lawyers passing the buck on unclaimed asbestos cash
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
April 9, 2015 / 10:57 AM / 2 years ago

Chrysler lawyers passing the buck on unclaimed asbestos cash

Nick Brown

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Doling out settlement money sounds straightforward, but a dispute involving Chrysler shows just how hard it can be after a natural disaster, a massive bankruptcy, and delays by busy lawyers who’d rather pass the buck.

Mississippi law firm Carroll Bufkin is objecting to an effort by Chrysler’s bankruptcy estate to make Carroll responsible for communicating with plaintiffs thought to be displaced after Hurricane Katrina, as sides try to close a nine-year-old asbestos settlement.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1CyV3Oi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.