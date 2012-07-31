FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler CEO says high Canadian costs factor in CAW talks
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 3:55 PM / 5 years ago

Chrysler CEO says high Canadian costs factor in CAW talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne said that higher manufacturing costs in Canada will be a factor in upcoming talks with the Canadian Auto Workers union.

The CAW enters talks with Chrysler, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co in August. Ford and GM have already made comments that Canada’s auto manufacturing costs are the highest for their plants.

Fiat SpA is the majority owner of Chrysler, which is based in suburban Detroit.

The CAW contends that the high manufacturing costs are largely due to the strong Canadian dollar. The union wants its workers to share in the relative prosperity of the three Detroit automakers after agreeing to freezes on pay and benefits in the past few years. [ID: nL2E8IGFZ3]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.