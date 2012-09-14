FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler CEO says CAW must reach "stark realization" of facts
September 14, 2012

Chrysler CEO says CAW must reach "stark realization" of facts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Sept 14 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC Chief Executive Sergio Marchionne on Friday warned negotiators for the company’s Canadian hourly workers that they need to be more realistic in their expectations for a new labor deal and there was still a long way to go in reaching a deal.

“The facts are the facts and I think that ignoring them or sweeping them under the carpet is not going to make anybody’s life better,” he told reporters at a United Way of Southeastern Michigan press conference. Marchionne is the chairman of that group.

“My sincere hope is that we all come to the stark realization of where we are and then we move it on from here,” Marchionne said.

Marchionne did not provide specific details but in the past has said that the manufacturing costs in Canada, which he says are the highest in the world, must be addressed in the current talks.

Chrysler, General Motors Co and Ford Motor Co are in talks with the Canadian Auto Workers union (CAW). Chrysler is majority owned by Fiat SpA.

