FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler recalls some compact Dodge Darts to fix stalling issue
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 10, 2013 / 7:16 PM / in 4 years

Chrysler recalls some compact Dodge Darts to fix stalling issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, June 10 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC is recalling 14,800 of its new Dodge Dart compact cars to recalibrate a control module that causes some of the cars to stall soon after start-up, the company said on Monday.

The issue affects 2013 model year Darts with 1.4-liter engines with a dual clutch transmission. The affected models were made from March 1, 2012 to February 28, 2013.

Chrysler said it is not aware of any crashes or injuries related to this issue.

The Dart is the first vehicle jointly designed and engineered by Fiat and Chrysler since the Italian company took over management of the American automaker in 2009.

The platform, or undercarriage, on which the Dart is built is to underpin all future compact-sized cars and crossovers for Chrysler and will eventually be used for 2 million vehicles annually.

Of the Darts recalled, 12,900 were sold in the United States and 1,900 in Canada.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.