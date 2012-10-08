FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Marchionne to update Fiat-Chrysler plan due to Europe woes
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 11:20 PM / in 5 years

Marchionne to update Fiat-Chrysler plan due to Europe woes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Sergio Marchionne, the chief executive of Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC, said that he will revise his business plan for both automakers to account for the deterioration of the European auto market since 2009.

Marchionne will update his plans for 2013 and 2014 on Oct. 30, he told reporters Monday in Columbus, Ohio.

Italian automaker Fiat took a 20 percent stake and management control of Chrysler in mid-2009 when the U.S. automaker emerged from government-funded bankruptcy protection.

Later that year, Marchionne unveiled a five-year recovery plan that called for the eventual combining of Fiat and Chrysler.

