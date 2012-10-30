FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2012 / 7:42 PM / 5 years ago

Chrysler-Fiat CEO wants to unify the two automakers by 2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Sergio Marchionne, chief executive of both Fiat SpA and Chrysler Group LLC, said he wants to bring “unification” of the two automakers by 2015.

“The objective has always been to try and bring unification by 2014 or 2015,” Marchionne said on a conference call on Tuesday. “I’d still like to see that done.”

How that comes about “has yet to be determined given the fact that our primary objective right now is that of fixing the European environment.” (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Gary Hill)

