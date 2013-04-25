FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Judge says leans toward UAW trust in Fiat suit on Chrysler stake
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 25, 2013 / 4:05 PM / in 4 years

Judge says leans toward UAW trust in Fiat suit on Chrysler stake

Tom Hals

1 Min Read

WILMINGTON, Delaware, April 25 (Reuters) - A Delaware judge said on Thursday he was leaning toward siding with a United Auto Workers trust in a dispute with Fiat SpA over the sale of a stake of car maker Chrysler Group LLC.

Fiat has a call option to buy from the trust a 3.3 percent stake in Chrysler and has offered to pay $139.7 million. The UAW trust has said in papers filed with Delaware’s Court of Chancery that the stake is worth at least $342 million because Fiat has improperly accounted for debt of Chrysler.

“I‘m kind of leaning in his direction,” judge Donald Parsons said on Thursday, indicating he favored the argument of trust attorney Robert Hirth of Sidley Austin.

The hearing was still underway on Thursday morning, and the issue of accounting for the Chrysler debt was one of three main disputes regarding the stake sale.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.