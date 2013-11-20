FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
November 20, 2013 / 8:46 PM / 4 years ago

Chrysler adds four underwriters as it eyes December IPO -sources

Soyoung Kim, Olivia Oran

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC has added four banks to help underwrite its proposed initial public offering, as the U.S. automaker looks to launch the deal as soon as early December, according to people familiar with the matter.

Barclays Plc, Goldman Sachs Group, Morgan Stanley and UBS AG have been appointed as bookrunners in the offering, which is being led by JPMorgan Chase & Co and Bank of America Merrill Lynch, the people said on Wednesday.

The IPO could price in December, the people said, declining to be identified because the information is private.

Chrysler declined to comment. Representatives for the banks either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

Chrysler, which is majority owned by Italian automaker Fiat SpA, filed paperwork for an IPO in late September after Fiat was unable to reach a buyout deal with Chrysler’s second-largest shareholder, a retiree healthcare trust affiliated with the United Auto Workers union.

