FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chrysler's Jeep Patriot probed in U.S. after stalling complaints
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 19, 2012 / 1:35 PM / 5 years ago

Chrysler's Jeep Patriot probed in U.S. after stalling complaints

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Oct 19 (Reuters) - U.S. safety officials said Friday they have begun a “preliminary evaluation” into complaints of stalling engines in 2011 and 2012 model year Jeep Patriots made by Chrysler Group LLC while the vehicles were running at high speeds.

One of 12 incidents of engine stalling led to a crash and an injury, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration reported. In 10 of the incidents reported to NHTSA, the Patriot stalled while it was being driven at speeds of 65 miles per hour or faster, NHTSA reported.

The preliminary evaluation involves about 112,000 Jeep Patriots in the United States. Such an evaluation could eventually lead to a recall, which would involve vehicles sold in other countries as well.

“Chrysler Group is cooperating fully with NHTSA in this preliminary investigation,” the company said in a statement on Friday. “The 2011-2012 Jeep Patriot meets or exceeds all applicable federal safety standards and has an excellent safety record.”

The Jeep Patriot is a small crossover vehicle.

Through September, Jeep Patriot U.S. sales were up 15 percent at 49,061, according to Autodata Corp.

While there is no recall, if owners of 2011 and 2012 Jeep Patriot are concerned about the complaints, they should consult their local Jeep dealers, a Chrysler spokesman said.

Michigan-based Chrysler is majority owned by Fiat SpA .

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.