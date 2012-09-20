UPDATE 1-Worker stabbed to death at Chrysler plant in Detroit

DETROIT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - A worker was stabbed to death Thursday morning after an argument inside a Chrysler Group LLC plant in Detroit and a man suspected of the killing was later found dead, apparently having shot himself, police and the company said.

Work at the Jefferson North Assembly plant was suspended for one shift. The plant will reopen for its second shift on Thursday afternoon, Chrysler said.

“Two employees were involved in an altercation inside the plant,” Chrysler said in a statement. “One employee was stabbed and unfortunately pronounced dead at the scene.”

Shortly after the stabbing, Detroit police said, the body of the man suspected in the stabbing was found in a vehicle not far from the plant. He apparently had shot himself, police said.

Chrysler makes two sport utility vehicles at the plant, the Jeep Grand Cherokee and the Dodge Durango.

D etroit police did not comment on the motive for the stabbing. L aw enforcement authorities and the company were due to hold a news c onference on the incident on Thursday afternoon.