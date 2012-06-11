Chrysler expands Jeep Liberty SUV recall

June 11 (Reuters) - Chrysler has expanded a recall regarding corrosion on Jeep Liberty SUVs to include the 2006 and 2007 model years after recalling the 2004 and 2005 model years in March, U.S. safety regulators and Chrysler said on Monday.

The action brings the total number of Jeep Liberty vehicles recalled in the four model years to about 410,000. Most of those vehicles, about 347,000, are in the United States. There are an additional 45,000 in Canada and another 17,600 in Europe, Chrysler said.

The two additional years add 137,176 U.S. vehicles to the recall.

The recall affects vehicles in cold-weather areas that can sustain a rear suspension lower control arm fracture due to excessive conditions because of salt on roads in winter, according to a filing with the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration.

Such a break could lead to loss of vehicle control and a crash, NHTSA said.

Chrysler said it was not aware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue.

Chrysler will pay to replace rear lower control arms in the affected vehicles.