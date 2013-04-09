Chrysler recalls 9,300 pickup trucks for parking brake issue

April 9 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC is recalling 9,300 model year 2013 Ram 1500 pickup trucks made in December and January that may have parking brakes that might not perform well enough, the company said on Tuesday.

Chrysler will ask owners to bring their trucks to local dealerships for inspection and possible adjustment of the parking brake, said the company, an affiliate of Fiat SpA .

There have been no reported accidents or injuries related to this issue, Chrysler said.

Of the pickups recalled, about 6,600 are in the United States, 2,400 in Canada and 90 in Mexico. The rest are outside North America, Chrysler said.

The affected trucks were made from Dec. 17 to Jan. 22.