Chrysler recalls 350,000 vehicles on ignition switch issues

DETROIT, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC, a unit of Fiat SpA, said it will recall about 350,000 vehicles from the 2008 model year because of a condition that may cause the ignition key to get stuck or inadvertently move.

In some cases, the ignition switch could upon startup not stop at the “on” position and instead go to “accessory” or “off” positions, which could kill the engine and keep the front air bags from working, the company said.

A more likely occurrence in the affected vehicles, Chrysler said, is that the ignition key may not fully return to the “on” position from “start,” which could keep the windshield wipers and defroster from working. Air bags will continue to work if this situation occurs, the company said.

Chrysler said it knows of no injuries or deaths related to the issue in the recalled vehicles, and knows of one reported “minor” crash.

Affected vehicles are the 2008 model year Dodge Charger and Magnum, Chrysler 300 and Jeep Grand Cherokee and Commander. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)