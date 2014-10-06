FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 6, 2014 / 1:10 PM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED -(OFFICIAL)- Chrysler recalls 21,470 commercial vans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects number of vans recalled from 31,497 to 21,470 in headline and first paragraph and adds that some are in Canada)

DETROIT, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group said on Monday that it is recalling an estimated 21,470 commercial full-size vans in the United States and Canada to replace their head restraints.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat, said the 2014-model Ram ProMaster vans were assembled with head restraints that may exceed the allowable gap between an occupant’s head and the restraint.

The automaker said it is unaware of any injuries, accidents or complaints related to this issue.

Chrysler said it is expediting acquisition of replacement parts and owners are expected to be notified next month and advise when to schedule service at no cost to them.

Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit

