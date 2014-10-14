Chrysler recalls 184,215 SUVs for possible air bag issue

DETROIT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group said on Tuesday it is recalling an estimated 184,215 sport utility vehicles globally because a possible short circuit in a part could disable air bags and seat-belt pretensioners.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , said an electrical short circuit may occur in the occupant restraint control module in certain 2014-model Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs.

The automaker said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue.

Chrysler said it will advise affected customers when they can schedule service, which involves replacing the occupant restraint control module.

Of the affected SUVs, an estimated 126,772 are in the United States, 8,106 in Canada, 3,722 in Mexico and 45,615 are outside North America, Chrysler said.