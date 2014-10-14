FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Chrysler recalls 184,215 SUVs for possible air bag issue
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 14, 2014 / 3:30 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Chrysler recalls 184,215 SUVs for possible air bag issue

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

DETROIT, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group is recalling an estimated 184,215 sport utility vehicles globally because a possible short circuit in a part could disable air bags and seat-belt pretensioners, the automaker said on Tuesday.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , said an electrical short circuit may occur in the occupant restraint control module in certain 2014-model Dodge Durango and Jeep Grand Cherokee SUVs.

The automaker said it is unaware of any injuries or accidents related to the issue.

Chrysler said it will advise affected customers when they can schedule service, which involves replacing the occupant restraint control module made by Robert Bosch. The same part led to the recall of about 850,000 Ford Motor Co cars last month.

Of the affected Chrysler SUVs, an estimated 126,772 are in the United States, 8,106 in Canada, 3,722 in Mexico and 45,615 outside North America, Chrysler said. (Reporting by Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Alden Bentley and Jonathan Oatis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.