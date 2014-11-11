FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
November 11, 2014 / 5:56 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-CORRECTED-CHRYSLER GROUP SAYS IN NHTSA DOCUMENTS THAT POTENTIALLY DEFECTIVE TAKATA INFLATORS ARE PART OF A LARGER GROUP OF 37.8 MILLION (NOT 32.5 MILLION) TAKATA INFLATORS MADE BETWEEN JUNE 2000 AND JUNE 2007

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, Nov 11 (Reuters) - * CORRECTED-CHRYSLER GROUP SAYS IN NHTSA DOCUMENTS THAT POTENTIALLY DEFECTIVE

TAKATA INFLATORS ARE PART OF A LARGER GROUP OF 37.8 MILLION (NOT 32.5

MILLION) TAKATA INFLATORS MADE BETWEEN JUNE 2000 AND JUNE 2007 * CORRECTED-CHRYSLER GROUP SAYS IN NHTSA DOCUMENTS THAT TAKATA ‘HAS MADE NO

DETERMINATION OF A SAFETY DEFECT” IN THE 37.8 MILLION (NOT 32.5 MLN)

INFLATORS * Rpt-Chrysler says will begin replacing Takata air bag inflators in

early December on 371,264 U.S. vehicles * Rpt-Chrysler says in documents filed with US safety regulators at the

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration that first repairs under the

capmaign will be made in parts of Florida

