Chrysler recalls 1,661 Dodge SUVs for airbag issue

Aug 16 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC is recalling 1,661 2013-model Dodge Durango sport utility vehicles in the United States and Canada because certain some airbags may not deploy in an accident.

The recall affects 1,449 of the seven-passenger versions of the SUVs in the United States and 212 in Canada and other markets.

Chrysler, which is majority owned and managed by Fiat SpA of Italy, said some of the seven-passenger versions of the Durango may have been built with the incorrect airbag occupant restraint control module, and in the event of a side impact rear of the second row of seats, the supplemental side airbag inflatable curtain behind that row might not properly deploy. The modules were meant for the five-passenger versions of the SUVs, but were mislabeled, Chrysler said.

Chrysler said it was not aware of any accidents or injuries related to the issue and most of the affected vehicles are still in the hands of dealers.

Chrysler, which will replace the module free of charge, expects to begin the recall in September, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.