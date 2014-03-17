FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chrysler recalls 18,092 Fiat 500L cars for transmission issue
March 17, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 4 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DETROIT, March 17 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group is recalling 18,092 Fiat 500L cars in the United States because drivers may not be able to shift out of park, according to documents filed with U.S. safety regulators.

Chrysler, a unit of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles , is recalling some 2014 models because in certain temperatures the transmission shift lever may have a delayed effect or no effect on selecting a gear, according to documents filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

If there is no effect, the car will not shift out of park, and if there is a delayed effect the vehicle may move in an unintended or unexpected direction, increasing the risk of a crash, according to the NHTSA documents.

As of Feb. 20, Chrysler was unaware of any accidents or injuries related to the problem, according to the NHTSA documents.

Dealers will replace the shifter module or update the shifter software as needed free of charge. The recall is expected to begin in April.

