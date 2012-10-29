Chrysler Group quarterly profit up 80 pct, affirms 2012 outlook

DETROIT, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Chrysler Group LLC continued its comeback from bankruptcy in the third quarter, reporting an 80 percent rise in net income on the back of new vehicle sales on Monday.

Chrysler, majority owned by Italy’s Fiat SpA, reaffirmed its outlook for the year.

Chrysler’s third-quarter net income rose to $381 million, up from $212 million a year earlier. Net revenue for the third quarter rose to $15.48 billion, up 18 percent from $13.07 billion a year ago.

Globally, Chrysler’s auto sales rose 12 percent to 556,000 vehicles in the quarter.