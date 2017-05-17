FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Chubb Ltd names Adair Turner non-exec chairman of key European units
May 17, 2017 / 11:50 AM / 3 months ago

MOVES-Chubb Ltd names Adair Turner non-exec chairman of key European units

1 Min Read

May 17 (Reuters) - Chubb Ltd said on Wednesday it appointed Adair Lord Turner as non-executive chairman of two of its key European companies, Chubb European Group Ltd and Chubb Underwriting Agencies Ltd.

Prior to his appointment at the property and casualty insurer, Turner was executive chairman of U.K.'s Financial Services Authority (FSA), a regulatory body, from 2008 to 2013.

He succeeds John Napier, who recently stepped down. Turner's appointment remains subject to regulatory approval. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

