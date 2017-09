Oct 24 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp reported a modest rise in quarterly profit, underpinned by higher rates across all of its businesses.

Net profit rose to $541 million, or $2.10 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $533 million, or $1.98 per share, a year earlier.

Net earned premiums rose about 2 percent to $3.02 billion.