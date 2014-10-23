FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chubb's profit rises 9.8 pct as catastrophe losses fall
October 23, 2014

Chubb's profit rises 9.8 pct as catastrophe losses fall

Oct 23 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp’s quarterly profit rose 9.8 percent, helped by higher insurance rates across its businesses and lower catastrophe losses.

The company’s net income rose to $594 million, or $2.47 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $541 million, or $2.10 per share, a year earlier.

Net written premiums rose about 4.6 percent to $3.17 billion.

Catastrophe losses fell to $74 million before tax, from $92 million. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

