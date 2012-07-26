FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Chubb beats expectations as disasters decline
July 26, 2012 / 8:30 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Chubb beats expectations as disasters decline

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 oper EPS $1.37 vs analyst view $1.13

* Raises outlook for year

July 26 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp easily beat second-quarter earnings expectations, as the company’s catastrophe losses fell sharply and rates increased across its businesses.

Chubb said it lost $223 million on natural disasters in the second quarter, down from $329 million a year earlier. The second quarter of 2011 was one of the worst in the insurance industry’s history due to severe U.S. tornadoes.

Chubb on Thursday reported a net profit of $404 million or $1.48 per share, down slightly from a profit of $419 million or $1.42 per share a year earlier. Net earnings declined mostly on lower investment income; per-share earnings rose as buybacks shrank the company’s shares outstanding.

Operating income, excluding investment gains and losses, was $1.37 per share. Analysts on average expected earnings of $1.13 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the year, Chubb raised its operating earnings outlook to a range of $5.70 to $5.95 per share from the range of $5.30 to $5.70 per share it had set previously. Analysts on average expected earnings of $5.68 for the year.

