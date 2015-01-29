FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chubb operating profit rises 3.4 pct as premium income increases
January 29, 2015

Chubb operating profit rises 3.4 pct as premium income increases

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 29 (Reuters) - Property and casualty insurer Chubb Corp’s quarterly operating profit rose 3.4 percent as premium income increased.

The company’s consolidated operating income rose to $544 million, or $2.29 per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, from $526 million, or $2.07 per share, a year earlier.

Chubb also approved a share buyback program of up to $1.3 billion.

Net earned premiums rose 2.5 percent to $3.12 billion. (Reporting by Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Simon Jennings)

