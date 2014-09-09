FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Chubb Insurance names Jalil Rehman CEO of Chubb Europe
September 9, 2014 / 1:20 PM / 3 years ago

MOVES-Chubb Insurance names Jalil Rehman CEO of Chubb Europe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Chubb Group of Insurance Cos, owned by Chubb Corp, said it appointed Jalil Rehman chief executive of Chubb Insurance Co of Europe.

Rehman, who has been with Chubb for 24 years, was leading the company’s international claims operations for the past nine years.

He will be based in London and report to Chris Giles, international field operations manager, the company said.

Rehman replaces Michael Casella, who will take up the new position of global alternative markets field officer.

Casella will relocate to Chubb’s global headquarters in Warren, New Jersey.

