Chubu Electric: bought 13 mln tonnes of LNG in 2011/12
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
March 16, 2012 / 7:10 AM / 6 years ago

Chubu Electric: bought 13 mln tonnes of LNG in 2011/12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 16 (Reuters) - Chubu Electric Power Co said on Friday it bought 13 million tonnes of liquefied natural gas in the year to March.

President Akihisa Mizuno also said at a news conference that Chubu, Japan’s third-biggest utility, would purchase a similar amount of LNG in 2012/13.

Chubu shut its sole nuclear plant in Hamaoka, which is in a quake-prone area, in May last year to meet a rare government request to do so amid concerns it could be hit by an earthquake like the March 11 disaster.

Chubu has since stepped up power generation at fossil-fuel power plants to meet demand in the central Japan area, where several auto and electronics parts factories are located.

Reporting by Risa Maeda; Editing by Joseph Radford

