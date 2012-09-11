FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chubu Electric sees Japan's 2012 LNG imports at 83.4 mln tonnes
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
September 11, 2012

Chubu Electric sees Japan's 2012 LNG imports at 83.4 mln tonnes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SINGAPORE, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Chubu Electric Power sees Japan’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports at 83.4 million tonnes in 2012, up from around 78.5 million tonnes in 2011, a company executive said at an industry gathering in Singapore on Tuesday.

LNG demand from Japan will likely peak in 2012, with demand decreasing due to a variety of factors including inadequate terminal capacity, the global economic outlook, electricity saving efforts, and the availability of renewable options, Norio Iwai, general manager, LNG Business, Chubu Electric Power, said. (Reporting by Rebekah Kebede; editing by Miral Fahmy)

