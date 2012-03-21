FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Chubu Elec: to boost spending on tsunami defences
March 21, 2012 / 6:36 AM / 6 years ago

Chubu Elec: to boost spending on tsunami defences

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, March 21 (Reuters) - Chubu Electric Power Co on Wednesday said it would increase spending on defences against tsumani at its Hamaoka nuclear plant.

Japan’s third-biggest utility will bolster spending on steps such as protecting the facility from flooding to around 140 billion yen ($1.7 billion) from the 100 billion yen planned last July.

The utility said it expected to complete the anti-tsunami measures by end of the year.

The crisis at Tokyo Electric Power Co’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear plant, sparked by a massive earthquake and subsequent tsunami, has decimated public faith in atomic power in Japan. ($1 = 83.6250 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Miki Kayaoka; Editing by Joseph Radford)

