CORRECTED-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -9-MTH group results

(Corrects figure for sales forecast to 418.50 billion yen, not 418.00 billion yen) OCTOBER 23 (Reuters)- Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in billions of yen unless specified) 9 months ended 9 months ended Year to Sep 30, 2012 Sep 30, 2011 Dec 31, 2012 LATEST YEAR-AGO LATEST RESULTS RESULT FORECAST Sales 275.41 276.02 418.50 (-0.2 pct) (+0.0 pct) (+12.0 pct) Operating 48.23 50.01 80.00 (-3.6 pct) (+10.8 pct) (+28.1 pct) Recurring 48.07 51.06 80.50 (-5.8 pct) (+15.4 pct) (+26.6 pct) Net 29.84 27.13 49.00 (+10.0 pct) (-3.3 pct) (+39.1 pct) EPS 54.83 yen 49.85 yen 90.04 yen EPS Diluted 54.81 yen 49.84 yen Annual div 40.00 yen 40.00 yen -Q1 div -Q2 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen -Q3 div -Q4 div 20.00 yen 20.00 yen NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription medicines. For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on .