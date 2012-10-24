FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -9-MTH group results
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
October 24, 2012 / 3:36 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-TABLE-Chugai Pharm -9-MTH group results

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects figure for sales forecast to 418.50 billion yen, not 418.00 billion
yen)
OCTOBER 23 (Reuters)- 
             Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd 
             CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS 
     (in billions of yen unless specified) 
                    9 months ended   9 months ended    Year to 
                    Sep 30, 2012     Sep 30, 2011      Dec 31, 2012 
                    LATEST           YEAR-AGO          LATEST 
                    RESULTS          RESULT            FORECAST 
  Sales             275.41            276.02             418.50     
                    (-0.2 pct)        (+0.0 pct)        (+12.0 pct) 
  Operating          48.23             50.01              80.00     
                    (-3.6 pct)       (+10.8 pct)        (+28.1 pct) 
  Recurring          48.07             51.06              80.50     
                    (-5.8 pct)       (+15.4 pct)        (+26.6 pct) 
  Net                29.84             27.13              49.00     
                   (+10.0 pct)        (-3.3 pct)        (+39.1 pct) 
  EPS                54.83 yen         49.85 yen          90.04 yen 
  EPS Diluted        54.81 yen         49.84 yen 
  Annual div                           40.00 yen          40.00 yen 
    -Q1 div                                      
    -Q2 div          20.00 yen         20.00 yen                    
    -Q3 div                                                         
    -Q4 div                            20.00 yen          20.00 yen 
  NOTE - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd is a major manufacturer of prescription
medicines. 
  For latest earnings estimates made by Toyo Keizai, please double click on
.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.