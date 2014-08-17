FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chugai denies talks with Roche regarding a takeover
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Mexico Earthquake
A race against time to find trapped quake survivors
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
Energy & Environment
Road to electric car paradise paved with handouts
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 17, 2014 / 2:30 AM / 3 years ago

Chugai denies talks with Roche regarding a takeover

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd has denied a media report saying Roche Holding AG is in talks to buy the almost 40 percent stake in the Japanese company that it does not already own for about $10 billion.

The Swiss group could announce a deal to take full control of its Japanese partner for oncology and arthritis drugs as early as this coming week, although no final decision has been made, Bloomberg said. (bloom.bg/1yF2JNH)

The Japanese firm, in a news release late on Saturday, said the media report “is not based on any announcement made by Chugai or Roche.”

“Chugai is in no way in the process of reviewing any plan to become a wholly-owned subsidiary of Roche, nor discussing with Roche about such a transaction,” it said.

A spokeswoman for Roche declined to comment on the report.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.