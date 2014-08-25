FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Chugai down 9 pct after report Roche decided against buyout
#Switzerland Market Report
August 25, 2014 / 12:20 AM / 3 years ago

RPT-Chugai down 9 pct after report Roche decided against buyout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Repeats to additional alert)

TOKYO, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical Co Ltd plunged 9 percent early on Monday after Bloomberg said Roche Holding AG had decided against bidding for the nearly 40 percent of the Japanese drugmaker that it does not already own.

Roche instead opted to focus on its $8.3 billion acquisition of InterMune Inc, announced Sunday, while Chugai’s management had signalled opposition to a bid, Bloomberg said, citing an unidentified person familiar with the matter.

Chugai’s shares were down 9.3 percent at 3,320 yen as of 0013 GMT.

Chugai had denied a previous Bloomberg report in mid-August that it was in talks with Roche over the buyout, in a deal worth about $10 billion. A source with direct knowledge of the matter had told Reuters then that Roche was not considering such a deal, citing price and because both companies were happy with the current arrangement.

Chugai’s shares had jumped 15 percent on August 18 following the initial Bloomberg report. (Reporting by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)

