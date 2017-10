TOKYO, July 5 (Reuters) - Japan’s Chugoku Electric Power Co is preparing to issue 20 billion yen ($250.64 million) in five-year straight bonds this month, market sources said on Thursday.

The utility has nominated Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities and Mizuho Securities as the underwriters, the sources said. ($1 = 79.7950 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Naoyuki Katayama, Writing by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Michael Watson)