UPDATE 1-Church & Dwight profit beats on higher sales
May 4, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Church & Dwight profit beats on higher sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 EPS $0.66 vs est. $0.61

* Rev $690.6 mln vs est. $673.0 mln

* Sees Q2 EPS about $0.54 vs est. $0.60

May 4 (Reuters) - Consumer goods maker Church & Dwight Co Inc posted a quarterly profit above market expectations, driven by strong sales, including those of the Arm & Hammer liquid laundry detergent.

For the second quarter, the company expects earnings of about 54 cents per share. Analysts expect earnings of 60 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The maker of Trojan condoms and XTRA detergent posted first-quarter net income of $95.8 million, or 66 cents per share, compared with $83.6 million, or 58 cents per share, last year.

Revenue rose 7.5 percent to $690.6 million.

Analysts, on average, had expected earnings of 61 cents per share, on revenue of $673.0 million.

“While category consumption continues to be weak in the U.S., we increased market share on five of our eight power brands in the quarter,” Chief Executive James Craigie said in a statement.

Shares of the Princeton, New Jersey-based company closed at $51.41 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

